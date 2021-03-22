Forward Aaron Gordon formally has asked for a trade from the Orlando Magic, The Athletic reported Monday.
The Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets have shown interest in acquiring Gordon, per reports.
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday.
Gordon, 25, is in the third season of his current four-year, $80 million contract. He becomes an unrestricted free agent following the 2021-22 season.
Gordon erupted for a season-high 38 points in Orlando's 121-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. He followed that up two days later with just 12 points in a 112-96 setback to the Celtics.
Gordon is averaging 14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 23 games this season for the Magic (14-28), who have lost 10 of their last 11 games heading into Tuesday's contest versus the visiting Nuggets.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.