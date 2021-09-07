Former Pro Bowl running back Clinton Portis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud, according to a report from ProFootballTalk on Tuesday.
The plea comes a week after a hung jury in Portis' federal trial on the fraud charges.
As part of the plea, signed Friday, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of not more than $250,000, per the report. He also will make restitution of $99,264 to the Gene Upshaw NFL Players Health Reimbursement Account Plan.
The Justice Department filed charges in December 2019 accusing Portis and nine other retired players of filing $3.9 million in false claims. The health plan paid out more than $3.4 million on those claims from June 2017 to December 2018, according to court records.
The players allegedly submitted fraudulent claims to the health care program seeking reimbursement for expensive medical equipment, including hyperbaric oxygen chambers, cryotherapy machines and ultrasound devices. The equipment claims ranged from $40,000 to $50,000.
Portis, specifically, submitted a claim in the amount of $44,732 for an oxygen chamber and $54,532 for a cryosauna. He received full reimbursement in the amount of $99,264.
Also, a Florida court issued an arrest warrant for Portis in late August over nearly $148,000 in unpaid child support. Portis, who made $43 million during his NFL career, declared bankruptcy in 2015.
Portis, 40, rushed for 9,923 yards and 75 touchdowns in his nine-year career with the Denver Broncos (2002-03) and then-Washington Redskins (2004-10). He made the Pro Bowl after the 2003 and 2008 seasons. He was selected in the second round of the 2010 draft by the Broncos.
