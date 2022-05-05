Evansville parted ways with coach Todd Lickliter and his entire staff, Stadium reported Thursday.

The move comes two weeks after Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried became Evansville's new athletic director.

Lickliter, 67, was 15-53 in less than three seasons at the school, including a 6-24 mark last season.

Overall, Lickliter has an 184-172 record in 12 Division I seasons, including a six-season stint at Butler and three at Iowa. Lickliter led Butler to two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Lickliter went 0-13 after taking over the Purple Aces midway through the 2019-20 season. He went 9-16 the following campaign.

Evansville hasn't reached the NCAA Tournament since 1999 when it lost to Kansas in the first round.

--Field Level Media

