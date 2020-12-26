The Philadelphia Eagles will activate wide receiver DeSean Jackson from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's showdown against the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network reported.
Jackson has been out since suffering a non-displaced fracture in his right ankle in Week 7.
"He's getting close," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week after the team activated the 21-day window for Jackson's return.
Jackson, 34, played the first three games of the season, then missed the next three with a hamstring injury before the fracturing his ankle on Oct. 22. He has 13 catches for 155 yards in four starts this season.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection has 611 career receptions for 10,575 yards and 55 touchdowns in 159 games with Philadelphia (2008-13, 2019-20), Washington (2014-16) and Tampa Bay (2017-18).
The Eagles (4-9-1) visit the Cowboys (5-9) at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
