Philadelphia Eagles rookie right tackle Jack Driscoll will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Driscoll sustained a "significant MCL sprain" in Sunday's upset win against the New Orleans Saints. He played through it and finished the 24-21 victory, but further testing revealed the full extent of the injury, per the report.
A fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Auburn, Driscoll started four of his 11 games and played a total of 300 snaps on offense and 34 on special teams this season.
Driscoll, 23, had been starting at right tackle since Philadelphia lost All-Pro Lane Johnson to a season-ending ankle injury last month.
Matt Pryor, who turns 26 on Wednesday, is listed behind Driscoll on the depth chart and is in line to start Sunday when the Eagles (4-8-1) face the Arizona Cardinals (7-6) in Glendale, Ariz.
Philadelphia's offensive line has also endured season-ending injuries to tackle Jason Peters (foot), guard Brandon Brooks (Achilles) and tackle Andre Dillard (biceps). Brooks and Dillard missed the entire season.
--Field Level Media
