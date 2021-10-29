Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Philadelphia Eagles are placing running back Miles Sanders on injured reserve, NFL Network reported Friday.
Sanders was carted to the locker room last Sunday after spraining his right ankle in the second quarter of a 33-23 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas.
The IR designation will keep Sanders on the sidelines for at least the next three games: Sunday at Detroit, Nov. 7 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers and Nov. 14 at Denver.
Sanders, 24, ranks second on the Eagles (2-5) with 300 rushing yards. He also has 19 catches for 118 yards.
A second-round pick in 2019, Sanders has rushed for 1,985 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 97 passes for 824 yards and three scores in 35 career games.
Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott will be in line for more carries Sunday against the Lions (0-7).
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.