Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants, ESPN reported.
Hurts has missed the past two games -- both Philadelphia losses -- with an injury to his right throwing shoulder as the Eagles (13-3) failed to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Hurts was limited in all three practices this week and is listed as questionable against the Giants (9-6-1), although head coach Nick Sirianni said Friday he was "trending in the right direction."
New York, meanwhile, will turn to recently elevated practice-squad quarterback Davis Webb as the starter, per the report.
The Giants cannot improve their playoff position, locked in as the No. 6 seed for next weekend's wild-card round, and will rest starter Daniel Jones.
Hurts, 24, was having an MVP-caliber season before sustaining the injury in a Dec. 18 win over the Chicago Bears. The Eagles lost their next two games to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints with backup Gardner Minshew under center.
Hurts is 13-1 as the starter and has passed for 3,472 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, also rushing for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Webb, 27, was originally a third-round pick by the Giants in 2017. He has appeared in only one NFL game, playing a total of four snaps (with zero pass attempts) for the Buffalo Bills during mop-up duty against the New York Jets on Nov. 14, 2021.
