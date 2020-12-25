The Duke women's basketball program has decided to end its 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 concerns, the Associated Press reported Friday.
The men's team planned to continue the season, according to the report.
Under first-year head coach Kara Lawson, the Blue Devils (3-1) have been on pause since Dec. 16 due to two positive coronavirus tests within the team's traveling party.
Duke postponed or canceled games this month against Miami, North Carolina State and UNC Wilmington. The next scheduled game was Dec. 31 against No. 2 Louisville.
Duke would be the first Power Five school to have started this season and later decided not to finish it. The Ivy League and a few other programs opted not to play this year amid the pandemic.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.