Duke freshman preseason All-American Paolo Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI involving coach Mike Krzyzewski's grandson and Blue Devils teammate Michael Savarino early Sunday morning, according to reports.
Savarino was arrested for driving while impaired according the North County Highway Patrol arrest records that show the incident in Orange County took place at 1:10 a.m.
The 19-year-old Banchero, according to the Raleigh News & Observer, is charged with aiding and abetting DWI and has a court date listed on his records of Dec. 8.
"We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men's basketball team," Krzyzewski said in a statement released by Duke athletics to the Observer. "Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials."
Banchero was a top recruit in the Class of 2021 and a preseason pick for conference and national player of the year honors. He is averaging 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in three games this season.
Savarino, 20, is a junior on the Duke basketball team. He has played three minutes, all against Army on Nov. 12, this season.
