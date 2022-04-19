Duke guard Michael Savarino, the grandson of former Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, reportedly has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

According to Stadium, Savarino will depart Duke as a graduate transfer after three seasons with the program in Durham, N.C.

The former walk-on was placed on scholarship last August and averaged 1.1 points and 2.3 minutes in 11 games with Duke during his grandfather's final season as coach in 2021-22.

Savarino's mother is Debbie Krzyzewski Savarino, the eldest daughter of Mike and Mickie Krzyzewski.

--Field Level Media

