The Miami Dolphins are signing former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin to a one-year deal, NFL Network reported Friday.
Griffin, who turned 26 on Tuesday, registered nine tackles, three quarterback hits and one sack in 14 games off the bench for Seattle in 2020.
A fifth-round pick in 2018, Griffin recorded 25 tackles, six quarterback hits and one sack in 46 games (one start) for Seattle.
Griffin's twin brother, Shaquill, is a Pro Bowl cornerback for the Seahawks.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.