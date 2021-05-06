The Miami Dolphins are releasing veteran safety Bobby McCain, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
Parting ways with the 27-year-old captain clears $5.66 million in cap space, per the reports.
McCain played in all 16 games (15 starts) for the Dolphins in 2020 and posted 46 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception.
A fifth-round draft pick in 2015, McCain registered 254 tackles, seven interceptions and four sacks in 87 games (55 starts) with Miami.
The Dolphins drafted Oregon safety Jevon Holland in the second round (36th overall) last week.
--Field Level Media
