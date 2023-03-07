The Miami Dolphins have informed cornerback Byron Jones that he'll be released in a move that will save the team more than $13.5 million against the salary cap, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Jones missed the entire 2022 season after ankle and Achilles surgeries.
The team will designate Jones as a post-June 1 cut, a move that will free up $13.6 million in cap space. Jones will be a free agent when the new league year begins March 15.
Jones took to social media late last month to say he "can't run or jump" due to his injuries. He added he might not ever play again.
Jones, 30, was drafted in the first round (27th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. He signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Dolphins in March 2020.
He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and has recorded 444 tackles and four interceptions in 109 games (103 starts) with the Cowboys and Dolphins.
--Field Level Media
