The Miami Dolphins are pursuing free agent left tackle Terron Armstead, the Miami Herald reported Sunday.

The Dolphins placed their interest in La'el Collins "on hold" to focus on Armstead, per the report.

Armstead, 30, earned three Pro Bowl selections (2018-20) over nine seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

He started 93 of his 97 games in that span but missed nine games in 2021 with knee, shoulder and elbow injuries.

Armstead was a third-round pick by New Orleans in the 2013 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media

