The Miami Dolphins are hiring Sam Madison as their cornerbacks coach/pass game specialist, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection with the Dolphins, Madison has spent the past three seasons coaching the Kansas City Chiefs' cornerbacks/secondary.

Madison, 47, spent nine of his 12 seasons during his playing career with the Dolphins, who selected him in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft.

He also won a Super Bowl as a player during his time with the New York Giants, and as a coach with the Chiefs.

--Field Level Media

