Miami Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey tested positive for COVID-19 and has been sent home, ESPN reported on Sunday.
Godsey is vaccinated, so the 42-year-old will be able to return once he receives two negative test results separated by at least 24 hours.
Dolphins co-OC Eric Studesville will handle the offensive coaching duties in the absence of Godsey, who also coaches the team's tight ends.
The Dolphins announced later on Sunday that tight ends Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen and Cethan Carter were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Gesicki, 25, led the team with six touchdowns receptions last season. His receptions (53) and receiving yards (703) trailed only wide receiver DeVante Parker (63, 793) for the team lead.
Shaheen, 26, had 12 receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns in 2020.
Carter, 27, had five catches for 53 yards in 15 games last season with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Studesville and Godsey were promoted as co-offensive coordinators after Chan Gailey resigned on Jan. 6.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.