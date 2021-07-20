The Dodgers have signed their 2021 first-round draft pick, left-handed pitcher Maddux Bruns, according to MLB.com.

Bruns, 19, whom the Dodgers selected 29th overall in the MLB Draft on July 11, reportedly signed for $2.2 million, which is under the recommended slot value of $2,424,600 for the pick.

The southpaw out of UMS-Wright Prep in Mobile, Ala., had previously committed to attend Mississippi State. Bruns is reportedly the third Dodgers draft pick to sign with Los Angeles.

The deadline to sign draft picks is 5 p.m. ET on Aug. 1.

--Field Level Media

