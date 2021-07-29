The Los Angeles Dodgers landed left-handed starting pitcher Danny Duffy in a trade with the Kansas City Royals in exchange for players to be named later, ESPN and The Athletic reported.
Duffy agreed to be moved by waiving the no-trade protection in his contract.
Duffy, 32, has spent all 11 seasons of his major league career with the Royals. He is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA in 13 games (12 starts) this season, marking his lowest ERA since the 2013 season when he made just five starts. He has also tossed 65 strikeouts over 61 innings in 2021 and allowed only six home runs.
In 234 career games (204 starts), Duffy has compiled a 68-68 record with a 3.95 ERA and 1,048 strikeouts.
Duffy is currently on the injured list with a flexor strain in his left forearm.
Kansas City has a few months to choose the players it wants from the Dodgers, according to ESPN.
--Field Level Media
