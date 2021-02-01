Former WNBA Most Valuable Player Diana Taurasi is returning to the Phoenix Mercury on a multi-year contract, The Athletic reported on Monday.

Taurasi, 38, averaged 18.7 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 19 games last season for the Mercury.

The nine-time All-Star has spent her entire 16-year career with Phoenix. The Mercury selected Taurasi with the first overall pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft out of UConn.

Taurasi, who was named the 2009 NBA MVP, has averaged 19.6 points and 31.0 minutes per game during her career.

--Field Level Media

