The New Jersey Devils signed forward Jimmy Vesey to a one-year, $800,000 contract, Sportsnet reported Sunday.

Vesey, 28, scored two goals in three preseason games after joining the team on a professional tryout.

He split last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks, posting five goals and five assists in 50 games.

A third-round pick in 2012, Vesey has 120 points (64 goals, 56 assists) in 354 games with the New York Rangers (2016-19), Buffalo Sabres (2019-20), Maple Leafs and Canucks.

Vesey won the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey's best player in 2016 at Harvard.

--Field Level Media

