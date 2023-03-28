Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder received a $6 billion offer from an investment group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The price tag would smash the previous record sale for a U.S. sports franchise, set last August when Walmart heir Rob Walton purchased the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion.
The Harris/Rales group, which includes NBA legend Magic Johnson, is one of several potential bidders for the club Snyder has owned since 1999.
Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta are also in the mix.
Harris and Rales have net worths of $5.8 and $5.5 billion, respectively, according to Forbes. Harris is the principal owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.
--Field Level Media
