The Chicago Cubs traded right-hander Cory Abbott to the San Francisco Giants on Thursday for cash considerations, per multiple outlets.

The 26-year-old is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts this season at Triple-A Iowa.

Abbott made his major league debut in 2021 and posted a 6.75 ERA with no decisions in seven games (one start) for the Cubs. He struck out 12 and walked 11 in 17 1/3 innings.

Chicago drafted Abbott in the second round in 2017 out of Loyola Marymount.

--Field Level Media

