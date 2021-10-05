The Chicago Cubs are expected to part ways with hitting coach Anthony Iapoce, Fansided reported Tuesday.

Iapoce, 48, has been the batting instructor since 2018, staying on even after the departures of manager Joe Maddon and president of baseball operations Theo Epstein.

This was Iapoce's second stint with the Cubs. He worked in player development in 2013 before moving on to be the Texas Rangers' hitting coach.

Their next hitting coach would be the Cubs' seventh in 11 seasons.

The Cubs finished 24th in the majors this past season with a .237 average, and their 26.7 percent strikeout rate ranked worst in baseball.

The Cubs finished 71-91 after parting with stars Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Kris Bryant at the trade deadline.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.