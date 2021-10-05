Sorry, an error occurred.
The Chicago Cubs are expected to part ways with hitting coach Anthony Iapoce, Fansided reported Tuesday.
Iapoce, 48, has been the batting instructor since 2018, staying on even after the departures of manager Joe Maddon and president of baseball operations Theo Epstein.
This was Iapoce's second stint with the Cubs. He worked in player development in 2013 before moving on to be the Texas Rangers' hitting coach.
Their next hitting coach would be the Cubs' seventh in 11 seasons.
The Cubs finished 24th in the majors this past season with a .237 average, and their 26.7 percent strikeout rate ranked worst in baseball.
The Cubs finished 71-91 after parting with stars Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Kris Bryant at the trade deadline.
--Field Level Media
