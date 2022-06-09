The Chicago Cubs struck a late-night deal with catcher Willson Contreras to avoid Thursday's scheduled arbitration hearing, multiple outlets reported.

The one-year contract is for $9.625 million, midway between the amounts submitted by the team ($9 million) and the two-time All-Star ($10.25 million). The contract covers the 2022 season.

Contreras, 30, entered Thursday batting .277 with 10 homers and 23 RBIs through 47 games.

He is a career .260 hitter with 105 home runs and 333 RBIs in 668 games since his Cubs debut in 2016. He made the National League All-Star teams in 2018 and 2019.

Chicago insiders expect that Contreras, who is eligible for free agency after this season, will be traded before the Aug. 2 deadline.

--Field Level Media

