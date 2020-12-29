The Chicago Cubs might not be done trading this offseason. Catcher Willson Contreras is being shopped extensively by the club, USA Today reported Tuesday.
Chicago recently agreed to trade starting right-hander Yu Darvish and backup catcher Victor Caratini to the Padres in a seven-player deal that included San Diego right-hander Zach Davies and prospects.
Contreras could be the next-big name player on the move. The 28-year-old backstop, a two-time All-Star, owns a career .265 batting average with 74 home runs and 253 RBIs in 493 games.
He is under team control through 2022 and projected to make between $5 million in $7 million in arbitration next season, which would make him a highly sought-after commodity at the catcher position.
The Cubs are looking to cut down their payroll and make moves tailored toward a more long-term view. However, if the team were to trade Contreras, they would be left without a major league catcher on the roster for the time being.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.