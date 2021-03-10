On the same day the Dallas Cowboys held a press conference to discuss their new record-breaking contract with quarterback Dak Prescott, they reportedly made moves to potentially strengthen the team around him.
A trio of Prescott's most important protectors -- offensive linemen Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La'el Collins -- have agreed to restructure their current deals to allow the Cowboys approximately $17 million in salary-cap relief, a source told ESPN Wednesday.
The Cowboys, especially on the heels over Prescott's four-year, $160 million agreement he officially signed earlier in the day, were projected to be less than a million dollars under the salary cap entering the day, per Over The Cap.
The team will certainly be looking to create more cap room with the start of free agency beginning in exactly one week, with the approved negotiating period kicking off next Monday.
The duo of Smith and Martin, both 30, have anchored the Dallas offensive line for most of the past decade -- combining for 13 Pro Bowl selections and six first-team All-Pro berths. Collins has been a regular starter as well since 2015 when available. He played just three games in 2016 after tearing a ligament in his toe, and missed all of last season because of a hip ailment.
Martin and Collins are currently signed through the 2024 season, while Smith is signed through 2023.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.