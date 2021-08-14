Dallas Cowboys projected starting defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks with a dislocated left elbow, NFL Network reported Saturday.

That span of time would position Gallimore to miss at least the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9.

Gallimore, 24, sustained the injury during the first quarter of the Cowboys' 19-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a preseason game.

Gallimore recorded 28 tackles and a half-sack in 14 games (nine starts) last season. He was selected by Dallas in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media

