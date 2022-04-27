The Washington Commanders will pick up the fifth-year option for defensive end Montez Sweat, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

Sweat, 25, will be guaranteed a salary of $11.5 million for the 2023 season.

The 2019 first-round pick (26th overall) has collected 21 sacks and 46 quarterback hits in 42 career starts.

Sweat posted 24 tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles in 10 starts last season. He missed five games on injured reserve with a broken jaw.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In