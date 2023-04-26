The Commanders are not going to exercise the fifth-year option for defensive end Chase Young, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has played only 12 games in the past two seasons because of injuries.
The fifth-year contract option would have paid him a fully guaranteed $17.452 million for the 2024 season.
Barring a new long-term deal with the Commanders before then, Young will now become a free agent next March.
Young made the Pro Bowl and was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 with 7.5 sacks in 15 starts.
He tore the ACL and patellar tendon in his right knee in Week 10 of 2021, a season-ending injury that also knocked him out for most of 2022.
Young, who turned 24 this month, has recorded nine sacks, 17 quarterback hits, 75 tackles, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 27 career games (26 starts).
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. High 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.