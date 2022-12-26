Washington Commanders coaches are reportedly meeting Monday to decide between Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback for Week 17.
The Commanders (7-7-1) completed a winless 0-2-1 December with a 37-20 defeat at San Francisco on Saturday, when Wentz relieved an ineffective Heinicke in the fourth quarter.
Head coach Ron Rivera and his staff will decide on a QB1 for Sunday's game against the visiting Cleveland Browns (6-9) by Wednesday morning at the latest, per the report from Pro Football Talk.
Washington holds the final NFC playoff spot and controls its destiny with home games remaining against the Browns and the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 8.
Heinicke completed 13 of 18 passes for 166 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and one fumble against the 49ers. Wentz was 12-of-16 passing for 123 yards with one touchdown.
Heinicke, 29, is 5-3-1 as the starter this season, completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,859 yards with 12 TDs and six picks.
Wentz, who turns 30 on Friday, is 2-4 as the starter, completing 62.9 percent of his throws for 1,612 yards with 11 scores and six interceptions.
--Field Level Media
