Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher will hit free agency next week after failing to strike a new deal with the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Fisher, 31, started 15 games during his first season with the Colts in 2021 after playing his first eight NFL campaigns with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He played last season on a one-year, $8.38 million deal, per Spotrac.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Fisher made two Pro Bowls (2018, 2020) and won Super Bowl LIV with Kansas City. He has started 128 of his 132 career games.

--Field Level Media

