Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.