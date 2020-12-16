Undefeated Coastal Carolina is pushing to sign coach Jamey Chadwell to a new contract before the Chanticleers play in a bowl game.
While contract talks have been in the works, Yahoo Sports reported a brand new seven-year deal with "a significant salary increase for (Chadwell) and his staff and a performance-based bonus pool" was imminent.
Ranked 12th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Coastal Carolina is 11-0 entering the Sun Belt championship game Saturday.
Chadwell, 43, was named head coach at Coastal Carolina in January 2019.
Chadwell served as interim head coach for the Chanticleers in 2017 when head coach Joe Moglia stepped down for health reasons.
Chadwell was associate head coach and offensive coordinator in 2018 when Moglia returned for one season.
--Field Level Media
