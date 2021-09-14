NBA coaches will be allowed to dress casually again during the 2021-22 season, The Stein Line reported Tuesday.
In a practice that began in the bubble near Orlando in the COVID-shortened season of 2019-20, coaches will once again be allowed to ditch suits in favor of polos and quarter-zips this upcoming season.
Coaches were required to wear suits -- with collared shirts made mandatory in 2010 -- up until the restart of the league in the bubble in the summer of 2020.
