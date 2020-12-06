Tennessee Titans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney had season-ending surgery on his left meniscus last week, according to NFL Network.
Clowney was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 21 and the Titans had hoped for his return before the playoffs. The three-time Pro Bowl selection would have been eligible to return for Tennessee's game at Jacksonville on Dec. 13.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Walt Lowe, who serves as the team physician of the Houston Texans.
Clowney, 27, registered zero sacks over eight starts this season. He recorded 19 tackles, six quarterback hits, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
The Titans signed Clowney to a one-year, $13 million deal before the season. He'll become a free agent in March.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney has 32 sacks, 255 tackles and eight fumble recoveries in 83 games with the Houston Texans (2014-18), Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Titans.
--Field Level Media
