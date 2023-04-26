Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed the last three playoff games with a torn meniscus in his right knee, The Athletic reported Wednesday.
The Clippers lost all three games in the first-round Western Conference series against Phoenix and were eliminated by the Suns with a 136-130 setback in Game 5 on Tuesday night.
Leonard scored 38 points in a 115-110 victory at Phoenix in Game 1 on April 16 and added 31 points in the Clippers' Game 2 loss on April 18.
According to Wednesday's report, the meniscus injury was revealed after Game 2 and Leonard was shut down by the Los Angeles medical staff.
The report did not indicate when the five-time All-Star might undergo surgery. He missed the entire 2021-22 season following surgery on his right ACL.
Leonard, 31, averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 52 games (50 starts) in 2022-23. He has not played more than 60 games in any season since 2016-17.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.