The Los Angeles Clippers plan to sign center DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season, ESPN reported Monday.
The 30-year-old veteran's second 10-day contract with the club expired Sunday.
Cousins has played in eight games since joining the Clippers earlier this month, averaging 6.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 11.5 minutes.
The four-time All-Star has career averages of 20.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 598 games (554 starts) with five teams since being drafted fifth overall by Sacramento in 2010.
