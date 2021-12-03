Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh and receiver Frank Ladson have entered the NCAA transfer portal, The Spun reported Friday.

Phommachanh has backed up Tigers starters Trevor Lawrence (2019-20) and D.J. Uiagalelei (2021) the past three seasons.

He has completed 22 of 48 passes for 204 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, adding 150 rushing yards and one score.

Ladson had only four catches for 19 yards this year after totaling 27 receptions for 409 yards and six touchdowns during the 2019 and 2020 campaigns.

The Tigers ended the regular season at 9-3 (6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) and are awaiting their bowl destination.

--Field Level Media

