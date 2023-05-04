The Kansas City Chiefs will play games in Germany in 2023 and 2024, according to multiple reports Thursday.
The defending Super Bowl champions will face the Chicago Bears in Frankfurt on Nov. 12 or Nov. 19 this season, then take on the Carolina Panthers in Munich in 2024.
The German newspaper Bild and the Kansas City Star issued the reports. The NFL is expected to release the 2023 schedule next week.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 last November at Munich's Allianz Arena in the first NFL regular-season game ever played in Germany. Attendance for that game was 69,811.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.