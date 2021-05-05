The Kansas City Chiefs signed safety Will Parks to a one-year contract, ESPN reported Wednesday.
The deal is worth up to $1.13 million, according to the report.
Parks has played five NFL seasons between the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles. Denver selected Parks out of Arizona in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft.
After four seasons with the Broncos, Parks signed with his hometown Eagles in 2020 but started the regular season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. He returned to play six games for Philadelphia, but he was waived and claimed by Denver in December.
In 72 career games (18 starts), Parks has amassed 180 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions and two sacks.
Parks figures to serve as depth at the safety position for Kansas City behind ingrained starters Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen.
--Field Level Media
