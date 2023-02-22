The Los Angeles Chargers continue to evaluate candidates for their vacant defensive coordinator position.
New England Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington and University of Houston defensive coordinator Doug Belk are the latest to interview for the job, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
That news came a day after another report said the Chargers were planning to promote defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley to fill the vacancy created by Renaldo Hill's departure to the Miami Dolphins.
Covington, 33, also interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals, who hired Nick Rallis as their DC last week.
Covington has been on Bill Belichick's staff in New England since 2017. He coached the outside linebackers in 2019 and spent the past three seasons coaching the defensive line.
Belk, 35, has been on the coaching staff at Houston since 2019. He was promoted from co-defensive coordinator to DC ahead of the 2021 season.
