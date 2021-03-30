The Los Angeles Chargers are signing cornerback Ryan Smith to a one-year, $1.75 million deal, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Smith, 27, spent the past five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, registering 117 tackles, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 73 games (16 starts).

Most of his snaps have been on special teams over the past two seasons.

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Smith played in all 20 regular season and playoff games last season for the Super Bowl LV champions.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.