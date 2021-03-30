The Los Angeles Chargers are signing cornerback Ryan Smith to a one-year, $1.75 million deal, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
Smith, 27, spent the past five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, registering 117 tackles, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 73 games (16 starts).
Most of his snaps have been on special teams over the past two seasons.
A fourth-round pick in 2016, Smith played in all 20 regular season and playoff games last season for the Super Bowl LV champions.
