The Los Angeles Chargers have landed free agent tight end Jared Cook on a one-year, $6 million deal, ESPN and NFL Network reported Thursday.
Cook replaces Hunter Henry, who signed with the New England Patriots. Cook gets $4.5 million guaranteed, per the reports.
Cook, who turns 34 next month, has made the Pro Bowl two of the past three years. He comes off a two-year stint in New Orleans where he caught 80 passes for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns. His best season came in 2018 in Oakland when he recorded career highs in catches (68) and yards (896).
Cook has 505 career receptions for 6,673 yards and 41 TDs in 178 games (89 starts) for the Tennessee Titans (2009-12), St. Louis Rams (2013-15), Green Bay Packers (2016), Raiders and Saints.
