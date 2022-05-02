The Los Angeles Chargers are declining the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, NFL Network reported Monday.

Tillery, who would have been guaranteed a $10.753 million salary for the 2023 season, remains firmly in the team's long-term plans, per the report.

Tillery, 25, set career highs with 51 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 16 games (15 starts) last season.

He has 98 tackles, 31 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 47 games (29 starts) since the Chargers drafted him in the first round (28th overall) in 2019.

