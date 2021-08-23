The Boston Celtics signed recently acquired swingman Josh Richardson to a one-year contract extension, ESPN and The Athletic reported Monday.
Richardson already was due to make $11.6 million this coming season. The extension covers 2022-23 and will pay him $12 million that season, per ESPN.
Richardson, who came over in a trade with Dallas last month, averaged 12.1 points for the Mavericks last season.
The 27-year-old previously has played for the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers. He owns career averages of 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists over six seasons.
