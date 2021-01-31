The Boston Celtics will be without guard Marcus Smart for 1-2 weeks after he suffered a Grade 1 left calf strain late in Saturday's 96-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN.
Smart sustained the injury just over a minute into the fourth quarter, clutching his leg and falling to the ground after battling for a rebound. An MRI on Sunday showed the extent of the injury.
Smart, 26, is averaging career-bests in points (13.1) and assists (6.1) through 17 games this season for the Celtics (10-8).
The Celtics kick off a five-game road trip on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
--Field Level Media
