Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum will spend the next 10 to 14 days in quarantine as part of the NBA's COVID-19 protocol, according to The Athletic.
It was not clear whether Tatum had tested positive or had been deemed a close contact.
Tatum scored 32 points in a 116-107 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Teammates Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams all missed the game due to being in the COVID-19 protocol after Robert Williams tested positive, according to the Boston Globe.
Tatum, 22, is averaging a team-leading 26.9 points and 7.1 rebounds through 10 games this season for the Celtics (7-3).
Boston hosts the Miami Heat (3-4) on Sunday night.
