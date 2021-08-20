Boston Celtics center Robert Williams has agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract extension, his agent confirmed to ESPN on Friday.
The 23-year-old has started just 16 games in three seasons, but the new deal puts his annual salary in the top half of the league's centers, per the report.
The 6-foot-8 Williams averaged 8.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 18.9 minutes in 52 games (13 starts) last season while shooting 72.1 percent from the field. He has never taken a three-point shot in the NBA.
A first-round draft pick (27th overall) in 2018 out of Texas A&M, Williams has career averages of 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 14.7 minutes in 113 games.
--Field Level Media
