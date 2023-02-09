Boston acquired big man Mike Muscala from Oklahoma City on Thursday, The Athletic reported.
The Thunder received forward Justin Jackson and two second-round draft picks in exchange, per the report.
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
Muscala, 31, is averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds and shooting 39.4 percent from 3-point range in 43 games (five starts) in his fourth season with Oklahoma City.
He owns career averages of 6.2 points and 3.2 boards in 475 games (35 starts) with the Atlanta Hawks (2013-18), Philadelphia 76ers (2018-19), Los Angeles Lakers (2019) and Thunder.
Jackson, 27, has appeared in 23 games and contributed 0.9 points and 0.7 rebounds in 4.7 minutes per contest.
Jackson has averaged 6.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 278 games (61 starts) with six teams since Portland drafted him 15th overall in 2017.
