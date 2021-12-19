Cleveland's game with the host Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night has been postponed by the NBA after five Cavaliers players tested positive for COVID-19 in the morning, ESPN reported.

Cleveland's Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro already are in the league's health and safety protocols. The five players joining them reportedly include Jarrett Allen.

The Hawks' Trae Young entered the protocol on Sunday, ESPN reported.

--Field Level Media

